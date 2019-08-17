Repeatedly, the word of God calls and characterizes believers as children of God. This means God is our heavenly Father and we relate to Him in the way that children relate to their fathers. As the Father, He loves, guides, and disciplines us. As His children, we speak to Him, rely on Him for provision, and seek Him for counsel.
If you walk through the New Testament, you’ll notice that there are several different ways we are characterized as God’s children.
(1) We become God’s children when we're born again. The opening of John’s Gospel says, “But to all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God” (John 1:12-13).
(2) The Holy Spirit gives us assurance that we are God’s children. Paul says in Romans 8:16, “The Spirit himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God.”
(3) We become God’s children through spiritual adoption and we have all the rights and privileges of biological children. Paul spells this out in Galatians 4, “. . . so that we might receive adoption as sons. And because you are sons, God has sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, crying, “Abba! Father!” (vv. 5-6).
(4) We are called to model our lives after our heavenly Father, just as children imitate their earthly fathers. Paul said, “Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children” (Eph. 5:1).
(5) We are characterized as children of light. Paul wrote in 1 Thessalonians 5:5, “For you are all children of light, children of the day.”
(6) God disciplines us as a father disciplines his children. The writer of Hebrews explained, “It is for discipline that you have to endure. God is treating you as sons. For what son is there whom his father does not discipline? If you are left without discipline, in which all have participated, then you are illegitimate children and not sons” (Heb. 12:7-8).
(7) God’s love is manifested in the fact that He has made us His children. John the apostle said, “See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are” (1 John 3:1).
(8) We can be assured that we are God’s children if we practice righteousness. John also wrote in 1 John 3:10, “By this it is evident who are the children of God, and who are the children of the devil: whoever does not practice righteousness is not of God, nor is the one who does not love his brother.” Isn’t it wonderful to be a child of God?
