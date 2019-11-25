MURRAY - Christine Chellam Antony was selected as the Murray High School November Rotary Club of Murray Student of the Month by the MHS faculty and staff.
Christine is a 2019 Governor Scholar Program recipient and was recently inducted into the MHS ACT 30+ Club for scoring above a 30 composite on the ACT. She is president of the MHS Student Council and vice president of the MHS Tiger Band. As a three-year speech team member, she served as social chairman and currently serves as the interp captain. She received third place in humorous interpretation in 2019 at the Kentucky High School Speech League tournament. She is a member of the National Speech and Debate Association.
Christine is the president of the MHS Spanish club, the MHS Creative Writing Club leader, co-founder of the Social Etiquette Club and a member of the MHS Math Club.
As a member of the MHS Band, she is the woodwind section leader and was among the band members who claimed KMEA 1A Marching Band back-to-back championships and being named first in the 2019 Murray State University Festival of Champions.
Christine said the intimate and comfortable atmosphere at Murray High has helped her to explore her true potential as a scholar.
“The teachers and staff all care about the well-being and growth of every individual student,” she said. “This one-on-one connection has encouraged me to explore my true potential in various disciplines.”
She plans to attend the University of Kentucky to study psychology as part of the Lewis Honors College.
“This decision would not have been possible without the leadership and support of those in Murray,”she said. “I cannot imagine these past four years as being any different. Murray High has been the perfect home for me, and the community of peers, teachers and staff has truly become my second family.”
Christine is a member of St. Leo Catholic Church ministry services and serves as altar service, Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Sunday school teacher.
She is the daughter of Solomon and Chitra Antony of Murray.
