As you are reading this, Christmas is right around the corner. I want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas, and I certainly hope that it finds you healthy and COVID free.
Some may be experiencing a less than perfect Christmas celebration this year. I know there has been a lot of stress and worry leading up to the end of 2020, and not being able to enjoy celebrating the season with family does not make for a great Christmas. I have heard many say that in order to ensure they see their families for many years to come, they are willing to forgo this year’s celebration. I have a lot of respect for those that made this decision. I don’t know that I could be that strong. I do feel bad for those in assisted living facilities who cannot see or visit family or vice-versa.
My Christmas celebration will be on Sunday because this was the year that my grandson Brady, along with his mom and dad, will spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at his other grandparents. I can’t wait to see the videos of him on Christmas morning. He has had so much fun this year with the Christmas season. They were visiting with me last weekend and as they were leaving, Brady turned and said, “Merry Christmas Oma.” My heart melted, of course. He and Santa Claus have had a good relationship this year, but when he encountered the Grinch, he wanted nothing to do with him.
I want to congratulate this community on the phenomenal giving that has taken place during this holiday for those who are less fortunate and struggling. Even with many out of a job or businesses which are not meeting expectations because of the coronavirus, Calloway County residents managed to give more than ever before to the Towing for Toys project which will ensure children will receive a visit from Santa Claus. Need Line also experienced a burst of giving and was able to put together 1,000 food baskets this year. And the Calloway County Collective group has shopped, wrapped and delivered to many families.
I am so proud of what this community and just these events alone prove what a caring, giving, loving community we live in.
I shared some pictures of Christmas “across the big pond” last week and today I wish to share some scenes from our own community. This week was my first time to drive through downtown Murray and I offer high praises for the court square decorations. In my opinion, downtown looks more festive than ever before, and I want to thank those responsible. Well done!! If you have not driven around the court square, you are missing a beautiful site.
I appreciate all those who took the time to offer their Christmas scenes and twinkling lights at their homes and businesses. I believe, this year, more than any year previously, these scenes offer a magical distraction from all the worries and hardships many are experiencing. And I have also heard many times that our Murray-Calloway County Park Festival of Lights is the best in this area. So if you find yourself without family during Christmas this year, take a drive around Murray and view the light displays. This is guaranteed to give you the holiday spirit. Or take the family with you. Either way, you will enjoy.
