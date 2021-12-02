FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will bring the message at the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. on “Zechariah and the Angel,” with scripture from Luke 1:5-25, 57-80. Children’s Worship and Wonder will be offered. The service may be viewed via Facebook Live. Masks are required for all in-person services.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Two Prayers,” with scripture from Luke 18. Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Two Prayers, Part 2.”
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Gift of Love,” with scripture from Luke 1:67-79. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. The HBC Adult Choir will present special music, “Do You Hear What I Hear?” at the morning service. The Hanging of the Green service will be at 6 p.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Gift of Love,” with scripture from Luke 1:67-79. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.
