FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Part of the Family, Part 5. Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Part of the Family, Part 6.” Sunset, Part 2.” 

GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: Jesus is the Guardian of Hearts and Souls,” with scripture from Revelation 2:17-29. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.

KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: Jesus is the Guardian of Hearts and Souls,” with scripture from Revelation 2:17-29. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch

PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.

ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL: Father Zeb Treloar will speak on “The Character of a Christian,” with scripture from Luke 6:27-38 and 1 Corinthians 15:35-38, 42-50. The annual congregation meetingw ill follow worship. A 10:30 a.m. Communion Service will be held in person with mask required. The service is also available on the church’s Facebook page.