BETHEL UNITED METHODIST: Morning worship services are at 9:30 am. Sunday school is at 10:30 a.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “A Hyphenated Christianity?” with scripture from Galatians 1:1-12. Nursery services and Children Wonder and Worship will be offered. Masks are required during church services.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Holy Communion, Part 1.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Communion, Part 2.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Tale of Two Lions,” with scripture from 1 Peter 5:8-11. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “Hypocrisy vs. Humility,” with scripture from Luke 18:9-14.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “We’re in the Days of Pentecost: A Model for Worship,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 14:26-40. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “We’re in the Days of Pentecost: A Model for Worship,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 14:26-40. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com.
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL: Fr. Zeb Treloar will speak at the 10:30 a.m. communion service on “Mary and Martha,” with scripture from Luke 10:38:42. Masks are required indoors. Nursery care is available.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Sunday worship is at 11:30 a.m.
