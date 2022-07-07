FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “From Persecutor to Proclaimer,” with scripture from Galatians 1:11-24. Nursery services and Children Wonder and Worship will be offered.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Man With a Wait Problem,” with scripture from Acts 24:22-25. The 6 p.m. service will be a Singing Night.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “We’re in the Days of Pentecost: Tongues,” with scripture from Mark 16:9-20. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC. Rev. April Arnold is the pastor. The G-Men at Goshen will provide breakfast from 8-9 a.m.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. During the morning service there will be special music, “Amazing Grace My Chains Are Gone,” presented by the church choir. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “We’re in the Days of Pentecost: Tongues,” with scripture from Mark 16:9-20. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com. Rev. April Arnold is the pastor.
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL: Fr. Zeb Treloar will speak at the 10:30 a.m. communion service on “Breaking Barriers in Ourselves,” with scripture from Luke 10:25-37, the parable of the Good Samaritan. Masks are required indoors. Nursery care is available.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Sunday worship is at 11:30 a.m.
