FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Troubling Towers and Trees,” with scripture from Luke 13:1-9. Children Worship and Wonder will be offered. The service is available on Facebook Live.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Falling From Grace, Part 1.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Falling From Grace, Part 2.”
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Power of the Blood of Jesus: There’s No Other Way,” with scripture from 1 Peter 1:13-21. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Mark of the Beast,” with scripture from Revelation 13:15-18. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “In Fields of Grain,” with scripture from Ruth 2:1-3.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Mindy DeShields will present special music. There will not be a 6 p.m. service.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Power of the Blood of Jesus: There’s No Other Way,” with scripture from 1 Peter 1:13-21. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com
ST. JOHN EPISCOPAL: Fr. Zeb Treloar will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Communion Service on “God’s Response to Suffering,” with scripture from Exodus 3:1-5 and Luke 13:1-9. A coffee hour will follow the worship service.
