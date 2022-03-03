FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Into the Wilderness,” with scripture from Luke 4:1-13. Children Worship and Wonder will be offered. Masks are required for all in-person services. The service is available on Facebook Live.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Part of the Family, Part 8. Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Part of the Family, Part 9.”
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Bonnie Smith will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC. April Arnold is the pastor.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “When You Can No Longer Resist,” with scripture from Acts 9:6. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “To Stay or Go,” with scripture from Ruth 1:6-9.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. The church choir will open the morning service with a medley of “Glorify Thy Name and Majesty.” David Zigler will present special music at the morning service.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Katana Darnell will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch. April Arnold is the pastor.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL: Father Zeb Treloar will speak on “40 Wilderness Days,” with scripture from Luke 4:1-13. A 10:30 a.m. Communion Service will be held in person and a chant of the Great Litany will be included. The service is also available on the church’s Facebook page.
