FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin will bring the message at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “Partying with Jesus,” with scripture from John 2:1-11. Children Worship and Wonder will be offered. Masks are required for all in-person services. The services are also offered via Facebook Live.

FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Sunrise to Sunset, Part 1”. Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Sunrise to Sunset, Part 2.”

GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: The Alpha & the Omega,” with scripture from Revelation 1:8-20. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.

HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak during the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Mindy DeShields and Megan St. Peters will provide special music.

KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: The Alpha & the Omega,” with scripture from Revelation 1:8-20. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.

PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.

ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL: There will be a service of Morning Prayer at 10:30 a.m. Deacon Rose Bogal-Allbritten will lead the worship and Dr. Brian Clardy will speak on John 2:1-11, the miracle of Jesus turning water into wine. The worship service will be streamed on St. John’s Facebook page. The Rev. Zeb Treloar is the rector.