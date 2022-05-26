FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Pillars, Part 5.” Taylor will speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Pillars, Part 6.”
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Of Whom the World Was Not Worthy,” with scripture from Hebrews 11:35-40.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: Worthy is the LAMB,” with scripture from Revelation 5. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the Youth Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. The Youth Choir will provide special music. The 6 p.m. service will be a Singing Night with Ronnie and Danny Conger providing the music. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: Worthy is the LAMB,” with scripture from Revelation 5. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com.
ST. JOHN EPISCOPAL: Guest the Rev. Dr. Bruce Dobyns will speak at the 10:30 a.m. service of Morning Prayer, on “Sacred Directions,” speaking to God’s work in the midst of tornado recovery. Nursery care is available. The Rev. Zeb Treloar is the minister.
