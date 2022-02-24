FIRST CHRISTIAN: An in-person worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. with West Area Minister, Rev. Rachel Nance Woehler speaking on “Rebuilding From the Heart,” with scripture from Nehemiah 1:1-2:8. Masks are required. The service is available by Zoom and on Facebook Live. There will be no Sunday school or Children Worship and Wonder.

FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Part of the Family, Part 7. There will be a guest speaker at the 5 p.m. service.

GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: Jesus Shares His Authority,” with scripture from Revelation 2:20-29. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.

GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service at 9 a.m. on “When You Can No Longer Resist,” with scripture from Acts 9:6. Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “To Stay or Go,” with scripture from Ruth 1:6-9.

KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: Jesus Shares His Authority,” with scripture from Revelation 2:20-29. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.

PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Ronnie Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.

ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL: Father Zeb Treloar will speak on “Profound Transformation,” with scripture from Exodus 34:29-35; 2 Corinthians 3:12-4:2; and Luke 9:28-36. A 10:30 a.m. Communion Service will be held in person with mask required. The service is also available on the church’s Facebook page.