FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH: Rev. Ruth Ragovin will bring the message “Partying with Jesus,” based on John 2:1-11, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Children Worship and Wonder will be offered. Masks are required for all in-person services, and people may also attend the service virtually via Facebook Live.
HAZEL BAPTIST CHURCH: Jordan Roach will be bringing the message during the worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 pm. Scooter and Barbara Paschall will be providing special music. Everyone is invited to attend.
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Communion service will be at 10:30 a.m. both in-person and on the church’s Facebook page. Masks are required indoors. Father Zeb Treloar will preach a sermon entitled, “We Are All Connected,” focusing on 1 Corinthians 12:12-31 and Luke 4:14-21.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service. All are invited to join.
GLENDALE ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Warning!” based on Matthew 25:41. He will speak again at 6 p.m. on “A Life Shaped Like A Cross,” based on Galatians 2:20.
