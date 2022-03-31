FIRST CHRISTIAN: The Rev. Ruth Ragovin will speak at the 10:30 a.m. worship service on “From Greed to Generosity,” with scripture from John 12:1-11. Children Worship and Wonder will be offered. The service is available on Facebook Live.
FRIENDSHIP CHURCH OF CHRIST: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Falling from Grace,” Part 4. Taylor will speak on “Falling from Grace, Part 4” at the 5 p.m. service.
GOSHEN UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Power of the Blood of Jesus: In HIS Own Words,” with scripture from John 6:53-56. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. Services may be seen on Facebook, www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
GLENDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST: Philip Norwood will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “What Does His Name Mean To You?” with scripture from 2 Corinthians 4:5. Steven Hunter will speak at the 6 p.m. service on “The Savior Arrives,” with scripture from Ruth 4:3-5.
HAZEL BAPTIST: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Hazel Baptist Choir and Scooter Paschall will present special music. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
KIRKSEY UNITED METHODIST: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “The Power of the Blood of Jesus: In HIS Own Words,” with scripture from John 6:53-56. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be seen on Facebook at www.facebook.com.
PALESTINE UNITED METHODIST: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.
ST. JOHN EPISCOPAL: Fr. Zeb Treloar will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Communion Service on “Anoited for Death,” with scripture from John 12:1-8.
