Friendship Church of Christ: Charles Taylor will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Part of the Family” with scripture from Matthew 12. Taylor will also speak at the 5 p.m. service on “Part of the Family, Part 2.”
Glendale Church of Christ: Steven Hunter will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “The Local Church is STILL God’s Plan,” with scripture from Acts 11:25-26. Hunter will also speak at the 6 p.m. service on “A Balancing Act,” with scripture from Acts 6:1-4.
Hazel Baptist: Pastor Jordan Roach will speak at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Jaden Paschall will be providing special music during the morning service.
Goshen United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 9 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: HE is Always Preparing Us,” with scripture from Revelation 2:8-11. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be viewed at www.facebook.com/GoshenUMC.
Kirksey United Methodist: Pastor April Arnold will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service on “Revelation of Jesus: HE is Always Preparing Us,” with scripture from Revelation 2:8-11. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The service may be viewed www.facebook.com/KirkseyUnitedMethodistChurch.
Palestine United Methodist: Pastor Richard Burkeen will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service. A non-denomination Bible study is at 5:30 p.m. each Monday.
St. John’s Episcopal Church: Father Zeb Treloar will speak at the 10:30 a.m. communion service on Calls: Not Just A Clergy Thing,” with scripture from Isaiah 6:1-8 and Luke 5:1-11. The service will be both in-person with masks and on the church’s Facebook page.
