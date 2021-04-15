MURRAY - The Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting their semi-annual Citywide Yard Sale on Saturday, May 1 and are now accepting applications.
Participants are welcome to host a yard sale from the comfort of their own home. Those wishing to participate can fill out an application and return it to the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau along with the $10 fee. Each entry guarantees a placement on the yard sale map with a description of items sold at each location.
A detailed map of the yard sale locations will be sold for $2 each at the Murray CVB office, and will be available starting April 29-May 1. Fees and applications to participate in the yard sale are due by April 27. Late applications will not be accepted.
All entry fees and map sales help fund Freedom Fest, an annual community event on the Fourth of July.
Kayla Speis, director of Marketing for the Murray CVB, says this is the perfect time to host a yard sale since the COVID-19 work from home orders took place. “We are expecting a boom in participation this spring, especially after many were required to work from home and are eager to rid their homes of unnecessary items,” says Speis. “Many were disappointed when we announced the canceled spring and fall yard sales last year, so we are excited to open this event back up to the community again.”
The Murray CVB strongly encourages yard sale participants and shoppers to follow social distancing guidelines as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky. The Murray CVB, Freedom Fest and the City of Murray will not be held responsible for any issues related to COVID-19.
For those interested in participating in the Citywide Yard Sale, applications are available at www.tourmurray.com or at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, 206 S. Fourth St. For questions about the event, call 270-759-2199.
