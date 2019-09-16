MURRAY – The biannual Murray Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s citywide yard sale will be Saturday, Sept. 21. The yard sale is a fundraiser for Freedom Fest and encourages people to support local community members and contribute to Freedom Fest.
Citywide yard sale maps will be available at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau office at 206 South Fourth St. from Thursday, Sept. 19, through Saturday, Sept. 21.
“Each fall the community looks forward to citywide yard sale day,” said Erin Carrico, executive director of the Murray Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “We always have close to 50 locations across town, selling everything from bedroom furniture to antique plates. The spring and fall yard sale are important, not only to the community, but to Freedom Fest. We use the funds raised from map sales to improve the fireworks each summer.”
The CVB offers booth space in the Municipal Parking Lot at 293 Main St. The parking lot will be open at 6 a.m. and will be on a first come, first serve basis.
There is a fee for being included on the map and applications are due by Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Travelers can find more information by viewing the visitor guide, a go-to print resource for planning a trip to Murray. It’s full of information for all types of things to do around Murray from eating, to shopping, to playing.
For more information and prices, call the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau at 270-759-2199.
