MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library will host the third lecture of the sixth annual Murray State University Department of History Spring Lecture Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, via Zoom. The guest speaker for the event will be Dr. Brian K. Clardy, who will present his lecture entitled “The AACM, Avant-Garde Jazz and Cultural Resistance.”
According to Dr. Clardy, “The Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) was created in 1965 as a collective of African American “jazz” artists who desired to support artists and composers whose creative impetus was to expand the music and retain its cultural authenticity. Put simply, they believed that “Jazz” as an art form had become limited and overtly commercial, and they wanted the music to return to its roots while becoming universal in its scope. Set against the backdrop of the Black Arts and Civil Rights movements, this organization, as well as the artists who supported it, sought to place their own unique cultural imprint on the music as both a social and political statement.”
Dr. Brian K. Clardy is an associate professor of history at Murray State University.
The lecture is presented free of charge, and all interested community members are invited to attend via a link provided at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
