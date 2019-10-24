MURRAY – Tripp Cleaver was named the Student of the Month for the Murray Independent and Calloway County Schools Area Technology Center. Tripp is a senior at Calloway County High School and a second-year student at the vocational school.
He is a two-year member of Skills USA, and has competed regionally in culinary multiple times. He won the most original hot wings, best Asian cuisine, and is leading in points to be the best baker for the year. He has completed his industry certification through ServSafe which is the gold standard for restaurant safety and sanitation.
“Tripp is driven to learn and expand his palate for Pacific Rim and Asian flavorsome,” said Dan Hicks, principal. “He is willing to try every technique and flavor to bring a unique plate of food to the table. He is a leader in his class where his maturity and knowledge as a peer tutor helps in training new students or students who need help.”
Tripp plans on attending West Kentucky Community Technical College after graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.