Collaborative Canvas Project announced by MAG

MURRAY – In lieu of the annual Summer Art Party, the Murray Art Guild announces a Collaborative Canvas project to be held on the back patio of the MAG from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, through Friday, July 10, or by appointment.
The public is invited to participate in this collaborative creative experience creating a giant circle painting. The circle has been used worldwide, across cultures and throughout time, to express ideas of unity, stability, infinity, wholeness and balance. This project marks the kick-off of MAG’s annual membership drive, and the community is invited to visit the MAG, renew their memberships, view the full P3 (Postcard Pandemic Project) Mail Art exhibit in the MAG Gallery, and paint.
The MAG Community Art Center fulfills its mission of motivating artistic growth through community arts development by providing year-round programming for youth and adults, as well as creating a venue for local and regional artists to teach workshops, create, exhibit and sell their work. The center also collaborates with other nonprofits to support a creative community, like with Playhouse in the Park for the Whirl program, Need Line for the Empty Bowls project, and Murray State University and local businesses for the Community Art Hop. Since the world has drastically changed in the past few months and life at the MAG Community Art Center was put on pause, the time was used to shift and revamp the programs, and to familiarize the staff with more online platforms than they ever thought they would use.
While the MAG is now open to the public, Art Market items for purchase are also featured online through the MAG’s website. Exhibit videos and slideshows, such as Jim Stickler’s “Faces and Figures” Exhibit, and Side by Side, are also online, so that members at home and the public can view what is happening from the MAG’s Facebook page and website.
The decision was made to move all 2020 summer youth and adult classes to a virtual format using Zoom. While this is not the same as in-person workshops, the virtual classes are an attempt to keep a sense of community among artists and provide the therapeutic benefits that art making can bring, with a dual purpose of keeping the traffic down at the center so that members with studios would feel safe to return. Because of the virtual format, summer 2020 workshops are widely discounted. Participants get links to a Zoom meeting and are provided a materials kit the week before the class.
Upcoming youth classes in July include painting and clay, taught by local artists/art educators, Emily Chipman and Anne Beyer. Painting students will develop color theory skills while making paintings using a variety of traditional and non traditional painting tools. Dots, straws, and even making their own “paint brushes” from found items will be included. Each class will focus on developing skills, such color mixing, risk taking and experimentation. Clay students will learn the basics of slab building with a variety of projects.
MAG also began new, multi-age classes for teens and adults, called MAG Makers. The projects for July are stitched earbud cases and a Lynda Barry inspired Scribble Monsters drawing class. Participants can register for all classes online.
The Murray Art Guild is a non-profit visual arts organization serving the Murray-Calloway County area for over 50 years. Located at 500 North 4th St. with hours of Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the MAG offers an exhibition gallery, an art market, studios, workshop space, and year-round programming for youth and adults. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Murray Art Guild with state dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on MAG events and programs visit www.murrayartguild.org.
