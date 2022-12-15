MURRAY - High school and home-schooled students in grades 9 – 12, who are under 20-years old, can enter the First District American Legion National High School Oratory Contest with a chance to win monetary awards.
The First District contest will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Lee S. Jones Convention Center in Eddyville. Cash awards at this district level are $500 for first place; $400 for second place; $300 for third; and $200 for fourth place. In addition, the winner advances to the Area “A” contest and earns an additional $500 for representing the First District. Scholarships up to $25,000 are available to the student that gives the best speeches for each level.
Students have to talk for 8 to 10 minutes on any aspect of the United States Constitution that they want, but with an emphasis on the obligations of citizens to the government. This portion of the contest is called the “Prepared Oration.” Students will then have to speak for 3 – 5 minutes on one of four “Assigned Topics” drawn by an audience member at each level.
Complete rules and the four Assigned Topics, along with details for dates and awards for this year, can be found at www.kylegion.org/oratory. The deadline for entry is Jan. 9, 2023. Entering the contest by calling Mark Kennedy at 270-752-3333 or email at usmc1965@bellsouth.net. Information needed are name, school, age, date of birth, address, phone number and email address.
