MURRAY - A new event, Color Between the Wines, will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at 412 Main St., next to Mugsy’s Hideout.
“This is a great event to grab a couple of girlfriends, relax for the evening and try a few wines,” said Deana Wright, director of Murray Main Street. “We want to provide a comfortable atmosphere with a little music, a little wine, and a little coloring.”
Tickets include the tasting of six wines, hors d’oeuvres, and a “Color Me Murray” coloring book. A variety of wines will be offered, including red, white and rose. Colored pencils will also be provided for the event. You must be 21 or older to attend.
To purchase tickets to this event, presented by Swann Warehouse and Murray Main Street, call the Murray Main Street office at 270-759-9474.
