PADUCAH - The Community Foundation of West Kentucky will be awarding several micro-grants to nonprofit organizations working to meet a community need. Chosen organizations will be awarded a $1,000 grant.
The Community Foundation of West Kentucky is now accepting applications from area nonprofits who serve the communities of Western Kentucky in the areas of community arts, education, health awareness, children’s programs, social services and community improvement.
Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. March 5. Each application will be reviewed for eligibility. Applicants must be defined as a tax-exempt charitable organization under Section 501(c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Selection will be at the sole discretion of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky Grants Committee with the approval of the Board of Directors as to which applications are accepted and awarded a grant. While there is a limited amount of funds available, each area of interest will be funded. Submission of an application does not guarantee an award.
Attendance at the virtual Philanthropy 360 event on March 25 is required. Grants will be announced and distributed at the event. Alternates will be chosen for those selected organizations not in attendance. This event will be held at virtually via Microsoft Teams at 1 p.m. A link will be emailed to those who applied prior to the event.
Additional questions may be directed to Community Foundation of West Kentucky at 270-4428622. To apply online visit www.cfwestky.org.
Support material may be mailed or emailed to Community Foundation of West Kentucky 333 Broadway, Suite 530 Paducah, KY 42001 philanthropy360.cfwestky@gmail.com.
