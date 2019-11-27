MURRAY– A community-wide celebration in recognition of Murray Elementary School being named as a National Blue Ribbon School will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University. Tiger families, staff and community members are invited to attend.
Murray Elementary School was one of five Kentucky public schools recognized in Washington, D.C. as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School. The U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon program recognizes outstanding schools throughout the United States based on their overall academic excellence. The other four Kentucky schools that received the honor include Barrett Traditional Middle in Jefferson County, East Valley Elementary in Morgan County, Perryville Elementary in Boyle County and Shopville Elementary in Pulaski County.
Murray Elementary is one of 362 public and private schools recognized this year for this prestigious honor. In its 37-year history, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has become a trademark of excellence and a symbol of exemplary teaching and learning. The program recognizes schools in one of two performance categories - exemplary high performing schools and exemplary achievement gap closing schools.
Murray Elementary School’s National Blue Ribbon profile can be viewed on the National Blue Ribbon Schools program site.
