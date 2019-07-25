MAYFIELD – A Conquer Chiari Walk Across America will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Kees Creek Park in Mayfield.
This condition, known as Chiari Malformation, is a neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the U.S. There is no cure and treatment options are pain management through drugs or brain and spine surgery, without a guarantee of satisfactory results.
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America is a series of local awareness and fundraising walks uniting patients and their families across the country. Participation is free and T-shirts will be provided for those who preregister with a minimum donation of $40. All proceeds will be used to fund Chiari research, education and awareness programs.
The walk will begin at 4 p.m. and registration is at 3 p.m. There will be a silent auction, food vendors, games for children with superheroes, door prizes and live music.
Preregistration may be done online at www.conquerchiari.org. For more information, contact Kent Wilson at 270-705-8434 or email at m.kent.wilson@gmail.com.
