MURRAY - The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America is being held Sept. 17, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 4 p.m. Offered will be a run, walk or roll 3K.
The 3K walk is where almost anything goes. Aside from running or walking, participants can walk with strollers or roll with wheelchairs. Everyone is encouraged to wear crazy outfits. Awards will be given for best crazy outfit, best team spirit, best time female, best time male, best time youth felame and best time youth male. The walk distance is flexible, walk at your fitness level.
Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder affecting more than 300,000 people in the U.S. The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America is a series of local awareness and fundraising walks held on the third or fourth Saturday of September, uniting patients and their families across the country. Proceeds will be used to fund Chiari research, education and awareness program.
Participation is free. T-shirts will be provided for pre-registered walkers who have raised a minimum of $40. Participants need to register by June to guarantee a T-shirt.
What is it like living with Chiari Malformation? Tension headaches at the base of the skull and work their way into a full migraine, neck and shoulder pain, even full body pain, dizziness, face pain, hair and scalp pain. There’s pressure in the eyes, vision changes, tinging on the lips and sometimes mouth. There is also a ringing in the ears, insomnia, numbness and tingling in parts or all over the body. Those with this disease also have nerve pain, skin pain/sensitivity to light and sound, irregular temperature changes, stress, anxiety and depression. It is difficult to work, get out of bed and do day-to-day things. There is no control over this. Any second, minute, hour, day or night it can go from good to bad.
To register for the Chiari Walk, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com.
