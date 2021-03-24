FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Press Association recently honored Murray writer, Constance Alexander, as Best Columnist in its 2020 competition. This is the eighth time Alexander’s columns have been recognized for excellence by the KPA. Her three winning entries touched upon a range of topics, including addiction and recovery, the Confederate statue that stands on the Calloway County Courthouse lawn, and a bittersweet reminiscence of a Christmas cookie exchange gone awry.
The piece about addiction and recovery featured Holly Cherry, with highlights of her work with Serenity Recovery and Hertown, a six-month residential program for women.
The column about race focused on the Murray City Council’s resolution – passed unanimously --recommending relocation of the Confederate memorial on Main Street to an appropriate local venue.
The Christmas cookie fiasco took a memoir approach in recounting the sad history of the columnist’s holiday baking efforts.
Alexander got her start writing a column for her high school paper in Metuchen, New Jersey. In college, she was historian for her sorority, which included documenting the organization’s events on a regular basis. As president of NJ Poetry Society, she wrote a monthly column for that organization’s newsletter, and her corporate career at AT&T included writing features and promotions for a government affairs group.
“Writing is second-nature to me,” she said, adding that she continues to put her skills to work in business consulting, adjunct teaching, and work on a novel.
When she moved to Murray in 1988, she was pleased to find a local paper to acclimate her to her new Kentucky home. Two years later, when a much-loved columnist for the Murray Ledger & Times died, then-publisher Walt Apperson asked her to step in and write a column.
“You can write about anything,” he told her, “as long as its not political or controversial.”
She admits she did not quite follow those guidelines; nevertheless, she won her first award from KPA in 1991. She maintained a weekly deadline for the Murray paper until the summer of 2020.
A strong advocate of community news, regional cooperation, and statewide communication, Alexander now writes Main Street every week for KyForward, an online, statewide news site. Her work is often reprinted in the newsletter of the Institute on Rural Journalism and Community issues, and the Hoptown Chronicle.
Constance Alexander is also an award-winning poet and playwright, with extensive publishing credits that include chapbooks, books, articles, and essays. Recipient of numerous grants, awards, and residencies for her writing, she is former president of the governing board of the Kentucky Historical Society, on the Speakers Bureau of Kentucky Humanities, and recipient of a Governor’s Award in the Arts for her writings on the arts in Kentucky. A former commentator for WKMS-FM, the NPR affiliate, she started the annual observance of National Poetry Month with Poetry Minutes, featuring poems by writers of all ages from the listening area and beyond.
Additional information is available on her website: www.constancealexander.com.
