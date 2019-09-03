MURRAY - Constitution Day will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the Murray State University Curris Center Theater. The first session is scheduled for 8:30-9:20 a.m. on “Constitutional Jeopardy” presented by Drew Seib, political science and sociology professor.
The second session will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. on “Excessive Fines and the Selective Incorporation of the Bill of Rights: The Case of Timbs v. Indiana,” presented by Paul D. Foote, MSU Department of Political Science and Sociology. Also presented by James C. Clinger, MSU Department of Political Science and Sociology will be “The National Supremacy Clause and Federal Redemption.
The third session will be from 11 to 12:15 p.m. on “Impeachment in Theory and Practice,” by Kevin Elliott, MSU Department of Political Science and Sociology, along with “Church and State After the American Legion v. American Humanist Association,” by Ihsan Alkhatib, MSU Department of Political Science and Sociology.
The fourth session will be a presentation by The Honorable Justice Bill Cunningham on “The Separation of Powers and the Politics of Appointments to the Supreme Court.”
The public is invited to attend these sessions.
