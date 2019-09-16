MURRAY – The Captain Wendell Oury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is reminding the community that Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week and is sharing some information this week about our Constitution.
This week commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. This is the 232nd anniversary of the signing of this great document.
Nowhere in the Constitution does it say, “It’s a free country.” Amendment 1 of the Constitution does not include the words “freedom of expression,” but over time it has been ruled to include limits to the freedom of speech/press/assembly for defamation, perjury, contempt of court, hate speech, size of public demonstrations, trade secrets, noise pollution, classified information and treason.
