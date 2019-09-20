MURRAY - The Captain Wendell Oury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is reminding the community that Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week and is sharing some information this week about our Constitution.
“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish the Constitution for the United States of America.” These words, written 232 years ago, are the Preamble to our Constitution.
Inauguration Day is set in the 20th Amendment. The presidential and vice presidential terms end and the next term begins on Jan. 20, following an election. For senators and representatives, it ends and begins on Jan. 3, following an election. The time between the election and Inauguration Day is known as the Lame Duck period, particularly if the President was not re-elected.
The Equal Rights Amendment, which reads in part, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex,” was proposed by the 92nd Congress on March 22, 1972, but was not ratified because not enough states approved it. The main reason that states did not approve it was that the process was already in practice.
The Constitution does not give the right to have cases heard by a jury of “my” peers. The Constitution does not have the words “separation of church and state” anywhere in it. The only crime that is defined in the Constitution is treason. Specifically, it is adhering to or giving comfort to the enemies of the United States. The Constitution neither prohibits nor encourages that the President and Vice President be from the same party.
