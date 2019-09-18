MURRAY - The Captain Wendell Oury Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is reminding the community that Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week and is sharing some information this week about our Constitution.
Our Constitution, the cornerstone of our freedoms, was written to protect every American from the abuse of power by government. The Fifth Amendment states that “No person shall be…deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law,” and it protects us from double jeopardy and incrimination. However, the phrases “innocent until proven guilty” and “presumption of innocence” are not found in the Fifth Amendment nor in any part of the Constitution. These phrases have derived from English law and are part of our system and considered common law today.
The only place in the Constitution that “Lord” or any reference to God is where the date is written: Seventeenth Day of September in the Year of Our Lord, One Thousand Seven hundred and Eighty Seven. Also, “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal,” and “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” are not in the Constitution, but both are in the Declaration of Independence. The quote, “Of the people, by the people, for the people” is neither in the Constitution nor the Declaration, but comes from the Gettysburg Address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.