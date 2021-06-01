MURRAY - The COVID pandemic has changed the way everyone communicated the past year. Counselors with Kentucky Counseling Association (KCA) always spend a day in Frankfort meeting with the state representatives, sharing goals and important counseling issues. In 2021 they planned a Virtual Day on the Hill which allowed them to share their messages, but due to bad weather and changed schedules, Western Kentucky counselors were unable to meet with their local state representatives. Both the KCA President, Dr. Rebecca Pender Baum, and the KCA Advocacy Chair, Jan Roberson Stogner, happen to live in the same town as their representatives, Sen. Jason Howell and Rep. Mary Beth Imes. They recently met in-person with Sen. Howell and on May 12, they met with Rep. Imes in the Courthouse Annex. Rep. Imes expressed interest in knowing about the progress of counseling in Kentucky and the impact of recent bills passed by the legislature on this profession. Dr. Pender Baum was instrumental in bringing Tele-Mental Health services to young people and adults throughout the state this past year. This allowed people to continue with their treatment while still meeting the restrictions brought about by the COVID epidemic. She explained that isolation brought about by COVID has resulted in increases of mental health concerns with young people and adults in all areas of the state, but that Tele-Health has been successful in continuing services and meeting some of these needs.
Baum and Stogner expressed their appreciation to Rep. Imes for all of the progress made in this year’s legislative session for counselors, families and young people in Kentucky. They discussed various bills which passed this year related to counseling and they shared with Imes a summary of the bills that passed this session which will lead to progress in meeting Kentucky’s needs for counseling services in Kentucky.
KCA sends thanks to all of the state’s legislators who spend endless hours working through the hundreds of bills that are introduced each session. There will be a long session of the legislature in 2022 which will bring many important issues and it will be interesting to read the progress of that session as presented regularly by Sen. Howell and Rep. Imes in the Murray Ledger & Times.
