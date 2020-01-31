Couple donates maps and books to MHS

MURRAY – Martin B. and Patsy D. Tracy of Murray have donated maps and foreign phrase books to Murray High School. Both are retired university professors of social work.
In the 1990s and 2000s, the couple was engaged in social work and social service training projects particularly in southeastern Europe and Russia, but also in Malaysia and Costa Rica. They worked as consultants to the International Labor Organization, a United Nations affiliate with its main office in Geneva, Switzerland. On occasion, they had contracts with the United States Agency for International Development and the United Nations Development Programme.
A major feature of the work they did as consultants was to train government officials and personnel in non-government social service agencies to cooperate in the delivery of social services to the needy. They also worked with educational institutions in Samara Province, Russia to improve social work education and to introduce programs to help needy student similar to the Family Resource Centers in the Kentucky schools.
Martin attended Murray High School for 2 1/2 years from 1952-1955. He then transferred to Murray Training School, graduating in 1958. Martin’s sister, Terry Lee Tracy Karnavas, is a 1955 MHS graduate, and his late father, J. Albert Tracy Jr., was the chairman of the Murray State University Speech Department and debate coach from 1947-1971. His late mother, Alma Lee, was a business woman who was very active in the Murray Woman’s Club.
Both Martin and Patsy are 1965 MSU graduates who began their career in international social work as Peace Corps volunteers in Turkey from 1965-1967.
They hope the maps, phrase books and related materials will help to inspire students to look for career opportunities in studying and working abroad.
