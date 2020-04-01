Craftons establish MHS scholarship

MURRAY – A $1000 scholarship has been established in honor of Dr. Arvin and Martha Crafton and will be awarded each year to a graduating Murray High School senior who will attend Murray State University.
Anyone may nominate a student for consideration by sending a letter outlining the student’s qualifications to Principal, Murray High School, 1800 Sycamore St., Murray KY 42071, by Monday, April 13.
The scholarship has been established through gifts to the MISD Foundation for Excellence from family and friends of the Craftons in recognition of their long-time support of MISD.
Throughout their years in Murray, the Craftons supported the Murray schools through PTA, band boosters, athletic boosters, tutor programs, many committees, and financial contributions.
They also have supported the community through leadership in the Murray Lions Club, the Murray Woman’s Club and Murray First Methodist Church.
The family wishes to perpetuate the legacy of support to the MISD and Murray State University with an endowed scholarship in their names.
Selection of the scholarship recipient will be based on character, academic achievement, athletic or musical achievement, and community and church involvement, with additional consideration toward financial need.
No application will be required, but nominees may be asked to complete an essay about their school and community activities.
