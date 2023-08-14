MURRAY - Calloway County Schools has recognized Laura Crouse as its August Laker Champion for Kids. Crouse is a district-wide counselor assisting schools and families of students with disabilities. The Laker Champion for Kids is awarded each month to a Laker staff member who goes above and beyond for students and colleagues.
This month’s champion was nominated by Director of Special Education Lynsey Smith.
“She goes above and beyond in all areas across our district," said Smith. "Most days, she will be found taking notes during ARCs, guiding and mentoring teachers, and helping students and parents navigate postsecondary decisions. Outside of her daily tasks, she also voluntarily helped at Southwest after the passing of Ms. Murdock. She has counseled students, kept records straight, and conducted many meetings. She is an advocate for our students and an asset to Calloway County Schools.”
CCHS principal Steve Smith has worked with Crouse for two decades in the district.
“A true Laker-4-Life," said Smith. "This person is what we all aspire to be in the field of education, a difference maker who puts kids first. With a positive attitude and a generous spirit, she has spent her entire career looking for ways to help teachers, students, parents, and our school in general. She has served our district as a teacher, a guidance counselor, and an ARC chairperson. As a counselor at CCHS, she filled many roles with the direct professionalism of a school official, while adding the personal touch of a surrogate mother figure to many students who needed it, showing compassion, understanding and even tough love when it was needed.
"Anyone who has ever worked with her will certainly agree that you will not find a better coworker, mentor or friend. We are so blessed to have her as a part of Laker Nation!”
