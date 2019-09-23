BENTON – Retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham will speak at the Marshall County Public Library about his books, his years in the courtroom and his current role as a teacher at Murray State University at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in the library meeting room.
An open forum conversation, led by Justin Lamb, will also be a part of this event with audience participation encouraged. Books will be available for signing following the presentation.
Cunningham was elected to the Supreme Court of Kentucky in Nov. 2006 to serve the 1st Supreme Court District. Before becoming a member of the state’s highest court, he served as a circuit court judge for 15 years. He was elected to the Circuit Court Bench in Nov. 1991 to serve the 56th Judicial Circuit.
He was re-elected in 1999 and served as circuit judge until Jan. 2007. Cunningham earned his bachelor’s degree from Murray State University in 1966 and his juris doctor in 1969 from the University of Kentucky College Of Law. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam, Korea and Germany.
He is the author of “Castle: The Story of a Kentucky Prison,” “On Bended Knees: The True Story of the Night Rider Tobacco War in Kentucky and Tennessee,” “Flames in The Wind”, “Children of Promise, and“A Distant Light: Kentucky’s Journey Toward Racial Justice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.