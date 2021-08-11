MURRAY - The Jackson Purchase Historical Society (JPHS) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 21, at the Murray Woman’s Club at 704 Vine St. in Murray. Those attending should wear a face mask and maintain social distancing in compliance with current CDC guidelines. The speaker will be Danielle Nielsen, who will speak on “Women’s Suffrage Organization Cookbooks.” The program will also be available by ZOOM. Register in advance for this meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMlceqppjgsGtFlx9XxhNwO42avAEKXPP0s.
The society continues to monitor the regional public health situation and may make appropriate adjustments. For updates consult the Society webpage at www.jacksonpurchasehistory.org.
Dr. Nielsen is an associate professor of English at Murray State University and dean of the Commonwealth Honors Academy. She is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and has her PhD from Case Western Reserve University. Her presentation draws on her recent article, “Inventing a Space to Speak: Ethos, Agency and United States’ Woman Suffrage Cookbooks (1886-1916)” in “Gender & History” with a focus on Kentucky suffrage groups. These cookbooks created a rhetorical space and ethos within and through the kitchen. Because their activism was grounded in expected feminine actions, this home-bound ethos allowed the primarily white, middle-class suffragists to simultaneously advocate for women’s suffrage in public and maintain their adherence to the cult of true womanhood. The arguments put forth in the cookbooks illustrate an ethos that is influenced by both personal agency and women’s gendered, physical location in the kitchen. From this expected space, they made the more revolutionary argument for suffrage less discrediting.
“I am very happy that Danielle is able to share her research on women’s suffrage with us,” said JPHS President Bill Mulligan. “Her approach is imaginative and offers a new perspective on this important social movement. Danielle is a fine speaker and her research on this topic opens up a new perspective on both the suffrage movement and ideas about gender.”
In 1958, a group of historians met in Murray, Kentucky led by faculty from Murray State University and University of Tennessee-Martin and formed the Jackson Purchase Historical Society to promote interest, study, and preservation of the regional history of the territory encompassed in the Treaty of Tuscaloosa, known as the Jackson Purchase. The society holds a number of meetings each year with a speaker on Jackson Purchase history and publishes an award-winning journal on local history. Members include a wide range of people who simply share a love of history and a love of the Jackson Purchase area.
While the society has not been able to meet during the coronavirus situation it remains active. Our 2021 Journal will be mailed to members shortly. Articles are welcome for the 2022 Journal and can be sent to the editor, Jim Humphreys, at jhumphreys@murraystate.edu. The editor would also welcome inquiries about topics, books for review, or offers to review a book. Copies of the journal are available from the Jackson Purchase Historical Society, P.O. Box 531, Murray, KY 42071. The cost is $15.90 including postage and sales tax.
Anyone interested in Jackson Purchase history is welcome to join the JPHS. Information about membership and future programs is available on the society’s website, http://jacksonpurchasehistory.org/. Free electronic access to back issues of the journal through 2016 are available through the Murray State University libraries is at https://digitalcommons.murraystate.edu/jphs/.
