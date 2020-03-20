MURRAY – The Captain Wendell Oury Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, has honored Marshall Hayes and Bradley Dawson with the DAR Good Citizens award.
Marshall is a senior at Calloway County High School and the son of Don and Lisa Hays. He is an honor student and has been chosen by his teachers as the most outstanding student in several subjects. He is a member of the BETA Club and the academic team. He volunteers in the Family Resource and Youth Service Centers at the elementary schools. He is an active member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church and has participated in several mission activities.
Bradley Dawson is a senior at Murray High School and the son of Roger and Melanie Dawson. He is a national merit semifinalist, and a member of the MHS baseball team, soccer team, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is an active member of First Christian Church and volunteers with Kids Against Hunger, Soup for the Soul and Need Line.
The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Each year DAR chapters throughout the U.S. recognize and reward individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.
