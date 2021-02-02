MURRAY - Captain Wendell Oury Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, has honored Ella Brown-Terry as the DAR Good Citizen for Murray High School. She is the daughter of Todd Terry and Alison Brown.
Ella is an honor student and president of the MHS speech team, where she has won many awards at speech tournaments including first in several categories at the regional tournament. She received the National Speech and Debate Association Academic All-American award and was selected as a Governor’s Scholar in 2020. In addition, she was chosen to be a member of Leadership Tomorrow, and is a member of several clubs including Beta club, Student Council, French Club, Amnesty International and the Future Business Leaders of America.
She is serving as senior class vice president. Her volunteer experiences include working as a camp counselor at Playhouse in the Park, tutoring children and working at Need Line.
The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Each year, DAR chapters throughout the U.S. recognize and reward individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.
