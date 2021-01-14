MURRAY – Captain Wendell Oury Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, has honored Ainsley Smith as the DAR Good Citizen for Calloway County High School. She is the daughter of Steve Smith and Dawn Skaggs.
A six year varsity cross country team member, Ainsley served as team captain and was named to the 2020 All-District team, All-State team, and Academic All-State team. She finished her cross country career this fall as the most decorated female distance runner in Calloway County High School history.
She is president of the Future Business Leaders of America and a member of the Beta Club. In addition, she was chosen to be a member of Leadership Tomorrow. She has been on the honor roll all four years of high school and was chosen the Most Outstanding Student in honors biology, Spanish I and II, Microsoft Office Specialist and zoology.
The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Each year, DAR chapters throughout the U.S. recognize and reward individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.
