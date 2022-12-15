MURRAY - Calloway County High School senior Josh Darnell has been named the Area Technology Center November Student of the Month by the Rotary Club of Murray.
Darnell’s trade at the ATC is in automotive technology, where as a junior, he passed the ASE Student Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair industry certification. He qualified for a work cooperative and works four hours a day at Ed’s Wheel Alignment, where he is receiving high marks for his work ethic and initiative.
“Josh is very police and considerate to others and works well with other classmates,” said ATC automotive instructor Mitchell McNutt. “He demonstrates good mechanical knowledge and the ability to repair and replace faulty parts.”
After graduating from CCHS in May, Darnell plans to continue his work as a full time mechanic. In his free time, he enjoys motorcross and mountain biking.
He is the son of Christie Fryer of Murray.
