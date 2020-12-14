Humane Society Pet Calendars available
The Humane Society of Calloway County’s 2021 Pet Calendars are available for sale. This full-color pet calendar celebrates photos of pets that are submitted by supporters of the Humane Society. Calendars are $10 and are available at the Humane Society office at the Weaks Community Center, 607 Poplar St. Volunteer staff the office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Calendars are also available at Buff City Soap Co., DK Kelley, Friendly Liquors, Murray Home and Auto, Ribbon Chix, The Murray Bank, The Wagon Flea Market and Toyota of Murray. All proceeds support the programs of the Humane Society. For more information, call 270-759-1884, email humanesociety@murray-ky.net, or visit the society’s Facebook page.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will have a special called virtual meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. The link to join can be found on the CCHS SBDM webpage.
American Legion Post 73 meets Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Dec. 17, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend. Please note the meeting is a week earlier due to the Christmas holiday.
Christmas food basket giveaway Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will have its curbside Christmas food basket giveaway from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. The food pantry will be closed during January and February, but the clothes closet will be open.
Hazel Woman’s Club will meet
The Hazel Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Hazel Community Center for a Christmas party. Hostesses are Mary Ann Orr and Laura Tucker.
MAG to hold mini holiday sales
In lieu of the Murray Art Guild’s annual Holiday Sale, the MAG Community Art Center will host a series of MAG Mini Holiday Sales every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 19. Included are handcrafted items and fine art from more than 40 local artists, with new holiday items and artists featured each Saturday. The art market will be expanded to allow for social distancing and masks are required. A percentage of the proceeds will go back to the MAG. For more information, visit MAG’s website at murrayartguild.org or follow on its Facebook or Instagram pages.
Need Line Baskets available Dec. 19
Need Line Christmas Food Baskets will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the parking lot of Roy Stewart Stadium at Murray State University. Recipients must be a resident of Calloway County and be income eligible to apply. Those receiving baskets must have proof of residency and proof of income for all household members.
MHS SBDM Council to meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, via Google meet, a virtual meeting platform. Anyone interested in attending should contact the school at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting for a link to join.
