Habitat for Humanity seeking family
The Murray-Calloway County Habitat for Humanity is looking for its next partner family. Interested candidates must live in the Murray-Calloway County area for a minimum of 12 months, have a good rent history paying a minimum of $400 per month and willing to help with construction, contributing a minimum of 250 sweat-equity hours. Partner families also need to be in a situation where they do not qualify for a traditional bank financed home. If interested, stop by the Calloway County Public Library for applications and follow the instructions, or visit the website at www.murraycallowayhabitat.org.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the clubhouse. President Pat Seiber urges all members to attend.
Youth mental health training planned
Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Wednesday, March 4, at the Murray Transit Authority. This is an eight-hour course designed to teach adults who work with youth and young adults the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental illness or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Calloway County ASAP. Training is free, but space is limited. R.S.V.P. to the Facebook event @fourriversrpc.com.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Tom’s Grille. The program will be on interior design.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, eggs, crackers and tuna. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Sew-A-Thon seeks volunteers and fabric
The annual Sew-A-Thon will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, in the gym of Murray United Methodist Church. Children’s simple dresses, shorts and blankets will be cut, sewn or serged for mission trips. Lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday by the Murray United Methodist Women. Donations of cotton fabrics, one-yard minimum) and flannel/fleece fabric are being accepted. Volunteers are needed to take home and sew the pre-cut fabric. Those new to sewing will be loaned an instructional picture guide or a computer thumb drive. For more information, contact Margaret Fritts at 270-293-8068, Anna Wright at 270-753-6835, or Louise Pool at 270-752-3303.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
MES Kindergarten registration to be held
Murray Elementary Kindergarten registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Meet the MES teachers and visit kindergarten classrooms. Registration packets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. Come by MES and pick up a packet before registration. Please bring the following to registration - child’s social security card, official birth certificate and completed registration packet. All living in the Murray School District, bring proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.). Calloway County School District residents need to bring a non-refundable $50 deposit. For questions, call MES Office at 270-753-5022.
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge will meet
Temple Hill 276 Masonic Lodge will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Master Mason Terry Boggess urges all masons to attend.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384.
MAG to host February exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its February MAG Gallery exhibit, “Material Shift,” by Murray State University’s Director of Galleries and Assistant Professor of Art and Design, T. Michael Martin. The exhibit will run Friday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 29, with an opening reception to be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Hazel Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. People owning lots or with family buried in Hazel are asked to contribute. Donations may be sent to Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
Dexter-Almo Water Board will meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the water office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
