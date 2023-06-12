CC Genealogical Society to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the New Parish Hall of St. John Episcopal Church. The program will be about the Calloway County Magisterial District which includes the counties of Backusburg, Kirksey, Penny, Stella and Coldwater, presented by Bobbie Smith Bryant, Georgia and Johnny Adams, and Margaret McCallon. The public is welcome. For more information, call 601-842-4036.
MHS Alumni meeting planned
The Murray High School Alumni and Friends Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the MISD Board Office Conference Room. All MHS alums are invited to attend. For questions, call Sherry Purdom at 270-753-4363.
Freedom Fest Chorale seeking singers
The Murray State University Town & Gown Chorale will gather for rehearsal in preparation for the Murray Freedom Fest Concert to be held July 4 at Lovett Auditorium, on the campus of Murray State. Rehearsals will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, in Room 314 of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building. Music is provided. The choir will rehearse for about an hour each Monday until the July 4th concert. Singers are invited to come and join the Murray Town & Gown Freedom Fest Chorale. The chorale is conducted by Murray State University Director of Choral Activities Dr. Bradley L. Almquist. For questions, call the MSU Dept. of Music at 270-809-4288.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Health fair at MCC Senior Citizens
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center will sponsor a health fair Wednesday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Weaks Community Center. Free screenings will be offered, along with information from more than 30 organizations. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
CC Republican Party meets Monday
The Calloway County Republican Party will meet Monday, June 12, at Pagliai’s. Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 6 p.m. All Republicans are invited to attend.
CCPL Board meeting rescheduled
The regular scheduled meeting of the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees for Tuesday, June 13, has been rescheduled for noon Tuesday, June 20, at the library.
Program on succulents to be held
Miranda Rudolph, Graves County Agriculture Extension agent, will speak about methods to successfully grow and propagate succulents at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in the CCHS Library Media Center.
Cabaret to be presented at Amphitheater
The Rotary Club of Murray is presenting a production of “Leading Ladies - An All Female Cabaret,” presented by Playhouse in the Park, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Amphitheater in Central Park. This event is free and open to the public.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Trade Day on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Vendors are welcome.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Cemetery seeking donations
The Hazel Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. People owning lots or with family buried in Hazel are asked to contribute. Donations may be sent to Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
