MAG Art Center Summer Art Party
The MAG Community Art Center will hold its free community Summer Art Party and Member Registration Drive to be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1. There will be kids’ crafts and artist demos, as well as food by Hop Hound Brew Pub, live music by The Hashbrowns, and ice cream by the TMB Ice Cream Machine. The MAG Gallery will feature artwork by Amanda Kaler and Justine Riley. For more information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Taylor Memorial Breakfast planned
Boy Scout Troop 45 is hosting the annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Murray First United Methodist Church. Tickets are available in advance, $10 for adults and $8 for children under 12. Tickets will be available at the door. First responders in uniform are free. Tickets may be purchased at the church during office hours or from any member of Boy Scout Troop 45.
Freedom Fest Parade accepting entries
The FNB Bank annual Freedom Fest parade is accepting applications. The parade will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 4. The application may be found online at mykyfreedomfest.com. Participation is free and the deadline is Friday, June 24. No late entries will be accepted. For questions, call the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau at 270-759-2199.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of Jiffy mix, mustard, soup, tomatoes, dry beans, catsup, mixed veggies, Span, spinach, saltine crackers, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti. For the cooler, needed are hot dogs, hot dog buns, eggs and fresh produce. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap and men and women’s deodorant. Needed for homeless food bags are Vienna sausages, small pop-top tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit and small cans of pasta. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
Stewart Cemetery to hold homecoming
Homecoming at Stewart Cemetery will be held Sunday, June 26. Lunch will be served at noon. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to Sue Thweatt, 2161 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group to meet
Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America is being held Sept. 17, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 4 p.m. Offered will be a run, walk or roll 3K. T-shirts will be provided for pre-registered walkers who have raised a minimum of $40. Participants need to register by June to guarantee a T-shirt. To register for the Chiari Walk, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com.
CCMS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County Middle School Site-Based Decision Making Council will hold a special-called meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, June 24, at the Calloway County Board of Education Central Office.
CC TEA Party meets Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, June 27, at Pagliai’s. Dr. Bob Jackson, president of Murray State University, will speak on current issues facing higher education. Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program is at 6 p.m. The public is invited.
Breast Cancer Support Group will meet
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Sirloin Stockade.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Cemetery seeks donations
Salem Baptist Church Cemetery is accepting donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Larry Callihan, 7116 KY 94 West, Murray, KY 42071, or to Salem Baptist Church, 1034 Browns Grove Road, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-435-4163.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.