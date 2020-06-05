CC Board of Health will meet June 9
The Calloway County Board of Health will have a special-called virtual meeting Tuesday, June 9, at noon. The agenda topics will include FY21 budget presentation, director’s report and programmatic updates. All meetings are open to the public. The primary location of the video teleconference will be conducted by staff at the Calloway County Health Department via ZOOM. Those wishing to join the meeting, the ID is 852 5733 1051, password, BOH060920. For more information, contact Amy Ferguson at 270-753-3381.
Curd #3 Cemetery cancels homecoming
Curd #3 Cemetery on Brownie Road in Calloway County will not hold their annual homecoming Saturday, June 6. For questions or for donations to the cemetery, call 270-753-8902.
MAG announces June exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its June MAG Gallery exhibit, “Faces and Figures” by local artist and former Murray State University professor and art educator, Jim Stickler. The exhibit will run from Friday, June 5, through Friday, June 26, and can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A virtual walk-through of the exhibit may be found online at murrayartguild.org.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
McDaniel Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep and perpetual fund of the McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo, may be sent to Howard Coy, 204 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020 or to Patricia Lassiter, 1460 Peeler Drive, Dexter, KY 42036.
