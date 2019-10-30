Community bazaars offered
• Holiday Quilt Bazaar, hosted by the Quilt Lovers of Murray, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Calloway County Public Library.
• First United Methodist Church Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the gym of the church.
• Holiday Bazaar at Kirksey United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
• Humane Society’s Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Weaks Community Center.
• Country Christmas Bazaar at Goshen United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2.
•Noel Market at First Christian Church from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Community Trunk-or-Treat offered
Briggs & Stratton will host a Community Trunk-or-Treat from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in its parking lot.
Rebate night for Real Men Wear Pink
Real Men Wear Pink Mitch Ryan will have a rebate day at the Big Apple Cafe Wednesday, Oct. 30. The band, Black Eyed Susans, will be playing and the staff will be wearing pink shirts in support of a colleague they lost to breast cancer.
Trail of Treats to be Oct. 31
Trail of Treats will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.
Kids Care for Hunger needs volunteers
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger will hold a packing event Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stahler Farms on KY 121 South. Volunteers are needed for the packing sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Life House to offer girls’ conference
Life House Care Center is hosting its second annual Beautiful You conference Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Girls in 7th through 10th grades are invited to the 6-9 p.m. event on Friday, Nov. 1. Girls from 11th grade through college will participate from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2. Both events are in the Murray Room at the CFSB Center at Murray State University with Emma Mae Jenkins as the guest speaker. Admission is $10 and includes snacks. Tickets are available at the door or may be reserved by calling Life House at 270-753-0700.
Evening of Remembrance planned
An Evening of Remembrance will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Chestnut Park. A candlelight service for the community is sponsored by the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Calloway County and the Warriors of Hope. Participants are welcome to bring a photograph of their loved one to the event.
Kids Care offers food to organizations
Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger is offering free macaroni and cheese and apple cinnamon oatmeal meals to food banks or organizations that need food. Contact Judy Stahler at 270-753-7387 for more information.
WON taking grant applications
Women of Numbers is now taking applications from nonprofit organizations in Murray and Calloway County. The deadline for submission is Nov. 5. Grants will be reviewed and the top three will be invited to make a presentation at the Awards Grant Event Dec. 3 at the Robert O. Miller Courthouse Annex. Members of WON will vote and the winner will be announced that evening. Grant applications are available online on the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation web page. For more information, contact Glenda Rowlett at gkrowlett@gmail.com.
JPHS to meet Saturday in Martin
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Weldon Public Library in Martin, Tennessee. Dr. Alice-Catherine Carls, professor of history at the University of Tennessee-Martin, will speak on “West Tennessee Returns to Peace - 1919.” All members are urged to attend.
Community Thanksgiving to be held
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, in memory of Rick Lamkin, will be Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Murray Banquet Center. The worship service is at 10:30 a.m. and dinner is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no takeout meals. To volunteer, call Erika Mehta at 469-951-2661. To arrange for meals to be delivered, call 270-753-0274. Deadline for delivered meals is Friday, Nov. 25. Donations are accepted at Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, Ky 42071. Make checks payable to Soup for the Soul and include Community Thanksgiving in the memo line.
Al-Anon meets Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Hazel Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. People owning lots or with family buried in Hazel are asked to contribute. Donations may be sent to Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on chili, complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, jelly, hamburger, hot dogs, eggs, frozen mixed vegetables, beef broth, chicken broth, tomato juice, bread, mustard, buns and crackers. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
