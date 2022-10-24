MURRAY - Alyssa Daughrity, a senior at Murray High School, has been selected as the Murray October Rotary Student of the Month by MHS faculty and staff. An MHS basketball and volleyball team member, she is the Beta Club vice-president and an FBLA officer. A National Honors Society member and a member of the ACT 30+ Club, Daughrity is a MHS Yearbook staff and FCA member.
Daughrity is considering either Murray State University or Transylvania University to pursue biology in a pre-med major.
Daughrity has a special place in her heart for her Murray hometown community and the excellent education she has received from the Murray Independent School District. “Being a student from Murray High, I have been able to take challenging courses, teaching me not only academic content, but real-world skills,” she said. “Beyond the classroom, Murray High has given me the opportunity to find my voice whether it was playing on the Rechelle Turner Court, or presenting new information for the FBLA chapter. Over and over again, my teachers and administrators have been there to support me through my academic journey, now helping with my college application process.”
For as long as Daughrity can remember, members of the Murray and Calloway County community have shown up for one another, modeling to her the importance of fellowship and support which, she said, helped her succeed academically, personally, and hopefully for years to come.”
“From attending community sponsored events, watching Murray State basketball games, learning about all of the communities’ non-profit organizations and their work, marveling at the productions put on by Playhouse at the Park, and so much more, I’ve learned what support looks like,” she said.
Daughrity is the daughter of Tim and Tory Daughrity of Murray.
