After 23 years of entertaining audiences from Washington, D.C., to Atlanta, St. Louis to Utah, and all across the state of Tennessee, The David Johnson Chorus will bring down the curtain for the final time this spring. The award-winning choir, based in Northwest Tennessee, will give ample opportunity to hear them one last time, as they are performing in Memphis, Union City, Humboldt, Dyer, and Dresden, Tennessee, Murray and Fulton, and Senatobia, Mississippi.
Director David Johnson, who resides in McKenzie, Tennessee, said this has been a very emotional time for everyone in the group. “Many have formed very close friendships as they’ve sung together, traveled together, and shared tears of joy and sorrow. There was never going to be a time to end the chorus without there being a bittersweet tone to it. But for the past few years I’ve had in mind that I wanted it to end on a high note. As I told the chorus, ‘I don’t want people coming to a concert and saying to each other, “I remember when they were really good.” I want us to go out singing strong.’ And when people come to hear us this spring, they’ll hear one of the best and strongest sounds we’ve ever produced.”
The songs selected for the farewell tour representing the wide range of music the chorus has sung over the past two decades: medleys by the Beach Boys, Ray Charles, and Richard Rodgers, a cappella hymns and spirituals, Broadway hits, Disney songs, a couple of songs written by Dolly Parton, and patriotic numbers. “Like Always,” General Manager, Gail Jercinovich, said, “This concert will have something for everyone. Audiences will leave with their hearts full and their spirits lifted.”
The David Johnson Chorus will perform at First United Methodist Church in Murray on May 22. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and no admission will be charged. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page or contact general manager Gail Jercinovich, at 731-514-0167.
