MURRAY - Murray High School senior, Bradley Dawson, was chosen as the September Rotary Student of the Month by the MHS faculty and staff.
Bradley was recently named as a National Merit finalist and is the 40th Murray High School National Merit finalist. He described the honor as “joining an elite group of MHS alumni.”
Bradley plans to study mechanical engineering and is still undecided on which college he will attend.
“Thanks to my school, I was well prepared for both the ACT and PSAT, which has opened up many scholarship opportunities for me,” Bradley said. “Every year of high school, I have been urged to take advanced placement and dual credit classes by my teachers. These classes have been challenging, but will help me in college. While I am still undecided on which college I will attend, I have many opportunities to choose from. My success at Murray High is just another small testament to how great of a school I attend and it has made a lasting impact on my life.”
Through Bradley’s classes and extra-curricular activities, he has created relationships with people that will last a lifetime, whether it be faculty or peers.
“It’s a great feeling to walk down the hallway of MHS and recognize everyone you see and to always feel like you’re a part of a larger group,” said Bradley. “My experience at MHS has been amazing.”
He is a member of the MHS baseball team and serves as team captain. He has been a member of travel baseball since 2009 and was inducted into the Best Baseball Players in USSSA in 2014. He is also a four-year member of the MHS varsity soccer team and team captain. Bradley and his team captured the All A region championship title last year.
Bradley has been a member of the Kentucky YMCA Youth Assembly since seventh-grade and has attended the Kentucky YMCA Youth Assembly during his years at Murray Middle and Murray High School.
Bradley is a member of the MHS Dawg Pound and received the AP Scholar distinction his junior year. He was also a recipient of the University of Rochester Science Award his junior year.
He serves as a junior deacon at his church and assists with Need Line projects. He volunteers with Soup for the Soul and Kids Against Hunger. He also assists with special education students in the classroom.
Bradley is the son of Melanie and Roger Dawson of Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.